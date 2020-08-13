Human-size skeleton surfaces in Tamil Nadu's Konthagai at Keezhadi

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A human-size skeleton surface in a trench at Konthagai, one of the cluster villages of Keezhadi, said R Sivanandan, deputy director of the State Archeology Department on Wednesday.

Sivanandan said that five skeletons had been unearthed from the same site earlier. Age, gender, cause of death and other details of the skeleton would be ascertained only after a DNA test. The skeleton is 183 cm in length and 35cm in breadth. It would take a few more days to fully unearth the skeleton, he said.

Sources said other artefacts unearthed recently include a ringwell, a 17th century gold coin (Agaram) and four weighing stones (Keezhadi). Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami through a video conference call on July 20 laid the foundation stone for the construction of an onsite museum in Konthagai near Keezhadi. The museum, once completed, would display artefacts unearthed from the Keezhadi archaeological site.

The sixth phase of Keezhadi excavation began on Feb 19, 2020. The excavation in four villages - Keezhadi, Kondhagai, Manalur and Agaram - is being carried out by the State archaeology department.