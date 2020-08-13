STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Human-size skeleton surfaces in Tamil Nadu's Konthagai at Keezhadi

Sources said that other artefacts unearthed recently include a ringwell, a 17th century gold coin (Agaram) and four weighing stones (Keezhadi).

Published: 13th August 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

The human-size skeleton in a trench at Konthagai

The human-size skeleton in a trench at Konthagai. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A human-size skeleton surface in a trench at Konthagai, one of the cluster villages of Keezhadi, said R Sivanandan, deputy director of the State Archeology Department on Wednesday.

Sivanandan said that five skeletons had been unearthed from the same site earlier. Age, gender, cause of death and other details of the skeleton would be ascertained only after a DNA test. The skeleton is 183 cm in length and 35cm in breadth. It would take a few more days to fully unearth the skeleton, he said.

Sources said other artefacts unearthed recently include a ringwell, a 17th century gold coin (Agaram) and four weighing stones (Keezhadi). Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami through a video conference call on July 20 laid the foundation stone for the construction of an onsite museum in Konthagai near Keezhadi. The museum, once completed, would display artefacts unearthed from the Keezhadi archaeological site.

The sixth phase of Keezhadi excavation began on Feb 19, 2020. The excavation in four villages - Keezhadi, Kondhagai, Manalur and Agaram - is being carried out by the State archaeology department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Konthagai Human skeleton Keezhadi
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp