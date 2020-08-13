STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lokka case: Cops get custody of three suspects

The Coimbatore Chief Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday granted three days of police custody to the three suspects in the Sri Lankan kingpin Angoda Lokka's alleged death case.

Published: 13th August 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Chief Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday granted three days of police custody to the three suspects in the Sri Lankan kingpin Angoda Lokka's alleged death case.

CB-CID police, who are investigating the case, asked to produce the three suspects  -- Lokka's girlfriend Amani Dhanji, Madurai-based advocate Sivakami Sundari, and her associate Thiyaneshwaran -- before the court on August 15 at 2 pm after completing the custodial investigation. The three suspects were produced before the court on Wednesday for hearing the petition.

During the investigation, though the defendant for Amani Dhanji and Thiyaneswaran did not object to the custodial investigation, the advocate Sivakami Sundari objected. After three-hour investigation on the petition submitted on July 7, the Chief Judicial Magistrate P Srikumar granted three days of custody to CB-CID. It may be noted that the CB-CID police had asked the court to grant five-day custody of the suspects.

Sources said that the suspects were permitted to contact their advocates only over phone calls for these three days as the pandemic situation is continuing in the country.

The background

It should be noted that Maddumage Chandana Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka (35) from Kotikawatta, Colombo in Sri Lanka posed himself as Pradeep Singh was residing at Cheran Maanagar in Coimbatore.

He was suspected to have died due to cardiac arrest on July 3. However, his girlfriend Amani Dhanji, Madurai-based advocate Sivakami Sundari, and her associate Thiyaneshwaran allegedly received the body from hospital after producing forged documents and cremated the body at Madurai.

The CB-CID police have registered two cases -- one on the death of Angoda Lokka and another for fabricating documents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Angoda Lokka Sri Lankan kingpin
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp