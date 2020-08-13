Lokka case: Cops get custody of three suspects

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Chief Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday granted three days of police custody to the three suspects in the Sri Lankan kingpin Angoda Lokka's alleged death case.



CB-CID police, who are investigating the case, asked to produce the three suspects -- Lokka's girlfriend Amani Dhanji, Madurai-based advocate Sivakami Sundari, and her associate Thiyaneshwaran -- before the court on August 15 at 2 pm after completing the custodial investigation. The three suspects were produced before the court on Wednesday for hearing the petition.

During the investigation, though the defendant for Amani Dhanji and Thiyaneswaran did not object to the custodial investigation, the advocate Sivakami Sundari objected. After three-hour investigation on the petition submitted on July 7, the Chief Judicial Magistrate P Srikumar granted three days of custody to CB-CID. It may be noted that the CB-CID police had asked the court to grant five-day custody of the suspects.

Sources said that the suspects were permitted to contact their advocates only over phone calls for these three days as the pandemic situation is continuing in the country.

The background

It should be noted that Maddumage Chandana Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka (35) from Kotikawatta, Colombo in Sri Lanka posed himself as Pradeep Singh was residing at Cheran Maanagar in Coimbatore.

He was suspected to have died due to cardiac arrest on July 3. However, his girlfriend Amani Dhanji, Madurai-based advocate Sivakami Sundari, and her associate Thiyaneshwaran allegedly received the body from hospital after producing forged documents and cremated the body at Madurai.

The CB-CID police have registered two cases -- one on the death of Angoda Lokka and another for fabricating documents.