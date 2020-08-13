STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No change in equation: BJP downplays leader’s remark that it will ‘head coalition’

He said Duraisamy had highlighted the growth of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and that was all.

Published: 13th August 2020 03:46 AM

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan on Wednesday sought to downplay the remarks of his party’s vice president VP Duraisamy that the BJP would head the alliance for the 2021 Assembly elections in the State. 

He said Duraisamy had highlighted the growth of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and that was all. Responding to a query, Murugan said, “There is no change in the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu; the existing alliance continues.” Murugan made these remarks in Perambalur after chairing a meeting of the party office bearers.  

Earlier in the day, addressing a press meet, VP Duraisamy said “Till last week, the situation in the State was DMK versus AIADMK. But after Ku Ka Selvam development, now the situation has been transformed as BJP versus DMK.

We deem it our growth. BJP is growing fast in Tamil Nadu.” When a scribe asked since the BJP was growing fast, whether the alliance for Assembly elections would be headed by the BJP or the AIADMK, Duraisamy said, “Whichever party is friendly to us, we will have an alliance with that party and that party would form the government.”  When reporters reiterated the question as to who would lead the alliance, Duraisamy asserted that being a national party, the BJP would lead the alliance. Meanwhile, in Chennai, when asked about Duraisamy’s remark that BJP would lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu, Jayakumar said, “Let State president L Murugan say this and we will respond.”

