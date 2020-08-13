Puducherry government fixes COVID-19 testing and treatment charges in private hospitals

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amid the surging COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, the Puducherry government has fixed the testing and treatment charges for patients with the virus in private institutions.

According to a Puducherry government order, the administration has fixed the charge for RTPCR, CBNAAT and TRUENAT tests at Rs 2400.

For non-critical care for COVID-19, the treatment charge is fixed at Rs 3250 per day in private institutions.

For critical care, the charges are Rs 5480 per day for ICU without ventilator or Non Invasive Ventilation (NIV), Rs 5980 for ICU with NIV and Rs 9580 for ICU with ventilator.

In addition, Rs 6280 per day will be charged for sepsis without ventilator and Rs 10,380 for sepsis with ventilator or septic shock or Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS) with ventilator.

The hospitalization charges are inclusive of ward and ICU rents, administration charges, nursing, monitoring and maintenance charges, basis interventions, consolation charges, drugs and investigations, oxygen and nebulization charges, cost of PPE kits per day, nutritious diet ad disinfection cost per person per day.

The charges will not be applicable to people referred to by the government of Puducherry and they would be treated by private institutions free of cost.