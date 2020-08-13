Rebel MLA Ku Ka Selvam expelled by DMK, won't be disqualified unless he joins BJP

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s rebel MLA and headquarters secretary of the party Ku Ka Selvam was expelled from the party on Thursday after meeting Union ministers and BJP leaders.

Selvam represents Thousand Lights assembly constituency which is a prestigious seat for the party as it covers the DMK’s headquarters Anna Arivalayam and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence.

Politics observers said Selvam can continue be an MLA and will be disqualified only if he joins another party. Veteran journalist Koodalarasa said, "Since the party expelled him, there won't be any impact on his position as an MLA. The DMK may issue a notice to the speaker that Selvam has been expelled from the party and he would be considered 'unattached' with any party. This means Selvam can also now freely speak in support of the BJP."

Raveenthran Duraisamy, a political observer, said Selvam may join the BJP just before the next assembly election.

According to veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam, “The only advantage for Selvam is he won’t lose his MLA post and he is eligible to get MLA’s pension after his term gets over. But, if he joins the BJP, the DMK will issue a notice to the speaker to announce disqualification of him.”

According to assembly records, G Viswanathan and Azhagu Thirunavukkarasu, who were elected from Arcot and Orthanad assembly constituencies respectively in the 1991 assembly general election on the AIADMK ticket, were later expelled for anti-party activities and declared “unattached members”.

Later, the Speaker of the assembly had disqualified the MLAs under the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, also known as the Anti-Defection Law, for having joined another political party -- the MDMK. The disqualification order of the Speaker was upheld by the High Court and Supreme Court.

The expelled MLA Selvam was not available for comment.