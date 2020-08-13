Sending a sizable number of BJP MLAs to Assembly is our 2021 goal: TN BJP chief

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: since L Murugan took charge as president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit five months ago, the party has succeeded in luring some known Dravidian figures to its side even as it lost a few of its own. However, developments over the past week have raised questions over fissures in the BJP's alliance with the ruling AIADMK. Murugan, in an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, dismisses speculation about the alliance although he does not commit to its renewal in the 2021 Assembly polls. Murugan is clear on what the party's goal is: To increase the BJP's strength in the House from zero to double digits in 2021. Excerpts:

Q: You have completed five months as president of the BJP's state unit. What have you done for the party's growth during this period?

A: A couple of weeks after my appointment, the lockdown (due to Covid-19) started across the State. So, we were engaged in providing relief to the needy. We implemented a programme called 'Feed the Needy' to provide them food. We have served food to one crore people and distributed 30 lakh Modi kits, containing essentials, and around 80 lakh face masks.

Despite the lockdown, we conducted meetings, via video conferencing, with district and State-level functionaries about the needs of farmers, industrialists, workers, and people from other sections.

After the relaxations were announced, we have started strengthening booth-level committees and Sakthi Kendras (about five booth-level volunteers make up one SK) across the State ahead of the 2021 elections. Membership drive also has been continuing.

Q: In the past couple of months, many functionaries from the BJP have joined other parties and there are reports that more are on the move.

A: Please notice how many functionaries are coming to the BJP from other parties. Every week, people from all walks of life join the BJP and we organise special functions for that. VP Duraisamy, former Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, has come to the BJP (from DMK). The BJP's prospects are very promising in Tamil Nadu as people are happy with how Prime Minister Narendra Modi handles big issues like the conflict with China.

There are numerous people in Tamil Nadu who have directly benefited from Central government welfare schemes such as Jan Dhan schemes for women, housing for all scheme, Kisan Samman Scheme for farmers, etc., These beneficiaries will support the BJP.

Q: The BJP is always harping on religious and ideological issues. When are you going to take up people's issues in Tamil Nadu?

A: No. Our party has been taking up people's causes time and again. A few days ago, I took up the problems faced by the people over the e-Pass system and demanded it be scrapped as no other State has such an arrangement. From the beginning, BJP has grown by raising the basic issues confronting the people.

Q: A few years, BJP leaders raised a slogan claiming the BJP as an alternative to both Dravidian parties. The party campaigned on that plank for some time. But the message died down slowly. Why? Do you still believe in that slogan?

A: As of now, the NDA has an alliance in Tamil Nadu. That's all I wish to say.

Q: The AIADMK deputy coordinator has reacted strongly to your colleague VP Duraisamy's remarks that hereon the fight is between the BJP and the DMK...

A: I wish to clarify that the NDA in Tamil Nadu is intact and as strong as ever. For the past month, each statement of the DMK is opposing the Centre based on ideological issues. So, Duraisamy's remarks, in that context, is that the fight is between the BJP and DMK. There is nothing more to be read in that remark.

Q: Ties between the BJP and AIADMK appear strained in the recent period. It all started with the Kandar Shasti Kavasam issue.

A: There are no strains in the ties between the AIADMK and BJP.

Q: Can you assure that the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP will continue for the 2021 Assembly elections?

A: All I can say is this: Till now, our alliance is strong. The alliance has been there for many years and it remains strong. How can you predict that it won't continue till next year?

Q: What is the TN BJP unit's target for the 2021 Assembly elections?

A: Our goal is to send a double-digit number of MLAs to the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Definitely there will be a sizable number of BJP MLAs in the House after the 2021 elections.

Q: Will you seek a share in power from your alliance partner in the next government?

A: That will be decided by the BJP high command.