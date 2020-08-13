Tamil Nadu govt bars Vinayaka Chaturthi rallies this year over COVID-19 fears

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday barred the installation of Vinayaka idols in public places and taking out rallies to immerse the idols in water bodies this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government also advised the public to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi at their homes since restrictions are in force to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

An official release here said those who go to markets to buy items required for celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi should wear masks and keep physical distancing.

Referring to the permission given for public worship in small places of worship, the government said when people offer prayers in small temples, they should adhere to the standard operating procedures already issued.