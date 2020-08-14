STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50-year-old TN man hacked to death by daughter's stalker after warning him to stay away

Police said the girl was a final year college student, while her father, Thanigaimani, worked as a driver in a private school

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his daughter's stalker in Chengalpattu on Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 100 metres from the victim's house in Irungundrampalli in Chengalpattu in full public view after the father warned the man to stay away from his daughter.

Police said the girl was a final year college student, while her father, Thanigaimani, worked as a driver in a private school.

"For the last one year, the girl was being stalked by Silambu, 20, of the same locality. He allegedly followed her to college and proposed to her on several occasions which she rejected. Recently, she informed her father about Silambu. Three days ago, Thanigaimani had warned Silambu to stay away from his daughter and allegedly slapped him," said the investigation officer.

Angered by this, Silambu informed his friends Viji and Akbar Ali who hatched a plan to eliminate Thanigaimani. "On Thursday evening, the trio went to Thanigaimani's house and called him outside his house to speak to him. Within minutes, Silambu pulled out a knife and hacked the father to death and the trio escaped," said the officer.

The public who witnessed this rushed Thanigaimani to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries later in the evening.

His body was moved to the Chengalpattu government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered with the Chengalpattu Taluk police station.

Police said Silambu worked in a meat shop, which was owned by Viji, and Akbar Ali sold cows. On Friday, the trio were arrested and have been remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate.

