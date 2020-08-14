95 cops infected by COVID-19 in Puducherry while performing duties as frontline warriors

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Union territory, 95 police personnel have contracted the virus while discharging their duties as frontline warriors to control the spread of the infection.

According to police sources, of the 95 policemen, 77 are in Puducherry, six in Karaikal, one in Mahe and 11 in Yanam. While 54 have been discharged, 41 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

DGP Puducherry Balaji Srivastava has been interacting daily with the infected cops who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and enquiring about their health over the phone.

Moreover, a sum of Rs 5000 was given as ex-gratia to the infected policemen and Rs 20,000 as loan amount from the police welfare fund.

Now some of the policemen after recovery are willing to donate plasma when the facility is available in Puducherry, said police sources.