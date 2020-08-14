Tiruchy buddies evade pandemic blow through coconut business, plan to expand online

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid the pandemic-induced job cuts, two youngsters in Tiruchy are proving to be role models in self-employment.

M Rajalingam (25), a civil engineer, and Ajmal Khan (26) a diploma holder, became close friends while working in Qatar.

Soon, the two realized they had similar goals and quit their jobs to start a venture in the construction sector.

The duo returned from Qatar in December 2019 with plans ready to start a venture but the developing economic situation forced a change of plans.

“We got a few job opportunities upon our return but did not take them as we wanted to start our own business. As it is not viable now, we started selling tender coconuts,” they said.

The two opened a shop in Palakkarai last month, taking their families and friends by surprise. But the youngsters stood their ground and have even chalked out expansion plans.

“We spent about Rs 1 lakh on setting up the shop. Many people thought we were doing something silly by selling tender coconuts. We will soon be expanding online and offer value added products like coconut milkshake, tender coconut water, coconut ice cream, coconut jelly,” said Ajmal Khan.

“There are many who find fault with a new initiative. One must ignore such people and focus on the job on hand. Critics will turn supporters once you are succeed,” added Khan.

Asked if they would to return to 9-5 job once the situation eases, Rajalingam said, “We used to work in the same company and one day decided we should start a business back home. We have started one and are trying to make it successful. We do not have any plans to go back to Qatar or any other country for jobs. We are confident we will succeed.”