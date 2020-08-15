STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
74th Independence day: Puducherry CM Narayanasamy unfurls national flag at Uppalam

He inspected a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry Armed Police and took salute of march past by various wings of Police, Fire service and Home guard personnel.

Published: 15th August 2020

CM Narayanaswamy inspects guard of honour presented by the Puducherry Armed Police. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy unfurled the National Flag at a simple ceremony to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Upplam in the union territory on Saturday.

He inspected a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry Armed Police and took salute of march past by various wings of Police, Fire service and Home guard personnel. The march past by  all other contingents and cultural programmes stood cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister who addressed the people on the occasion also  presented commendation trophies to 10 front line departments in recognition of their untiring services rendered in containing the spread of COVID-19 . Among them are departments of Health , Police, Revenue, Local administration, Women and Child, Information and Publicity, PWD, Electricity, Directorate of School Education and Indira Gandhi Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI).

He also presented the Chief Minister’s police medal for best service to Shanmugham Chandrasekeran, Special grade ASI, at the Independence Day function here on Saturday.

Narayanasamy also presented the chief minister’s police medal for best service to Anandan Sakthivel, ASI (SG), chief minister’s police medal for very good service to  P Radjou,head Constable, chief minister's police medal for very good service to Dayala Prakash Ro, ASI (SG) and  Rajiv Gandhi police medal for meritorious service to twenty police personnel here. Mangalam police station here was adjudged as the best police station for the year and a trophy and  Rs.25,000 in cash was awarded. These awards will be distributed by the Director General of Police.

The national flag was also unfurled in Puducherry Legislative Assembly by Chief Minister in presence of Speaker V P Sivakozhunthu, ministers , MLAs, officials and others .

Lt.Governor Kiran Bedi hoisted the tri-color atop the Raj Nivas to mark the occasion. Officials of the Raj Nivas participated in the function.

The customary at home function in Raj Nivas stood cancelled in view of COVID pandemic.

