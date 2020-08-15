Covid-19: Coimbatore Crosses 8000 mark

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUPUR/ERODE/THE NILGIRIS: Coimbatore's Covid-19 infection tally swelled to 8,274 with a whopping 385 fresh cases on Friday. The district's death toll rose to 164 after eight more persons succumbed to the viral infection. Sources said that the fresh cases include 38 people from Selavapuram, 22 from Vilankurichi, 13 from Peelamedu, ten from Ramanathapuram, nine each from Ganapathy, Sowripalayam, and Thudiyalur, seven from Mettupalayam, six from Pollachi, five each from Ukkadam and Race Course, and four from Podanur. The deceased include five men aged 52, 55, 56, 60, 74 and three women aged 62, 76, and 85. Besides, 243 patients who were undergoing Covid-19 treatment were discharged on Friday.

Condition of an infected baby

A 45-day-old infected baby boy, who was shifted from a private hospital to ESI Hospital on August 3, has recovered. ESI Hospital Dean A Nirmala said, "The baby, which was initially put on a ventilator, had undergone the intercostal drain (ICD) insertion on the left chest on August 7. Later, he was put on oxygen support."

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (Tamil Nadu State Branch) conducted a press meet on Friday. Its State Secretary A K Ravikumar urged the government to establish more private Covid-19 swab collection centers across Tamil Nadu to identify the infection at an early stage.

53 cases in Tirupur

A 50-year-old banker tested positive in the district on Friday. He is among 53 fresh cases logged in Tirupur. According to a health report, the new cases comprise of one person each from Vellakoil and Udumalaipet, three each from Uthukuli and Palladam, five from Avinashi, ten from Dharapuram and 31 from Tirupur city limit. Now, the total number of cases has increased to 1,431 of which 459 are active.

Sources said, after the banker contracted the infection, swab samples were taken from his colleagues and the bank was temporarily closed. Besides, the Anupparpalayam Police Station was closed for three days after a policeman tested positive.

One Covid death in Erode

A 63-year-old man succumbed to the viral infection in Erode on August 12. The Health officials said that the patient was admitted to the government Erode hospital on August 11 with complaints of breathing difficulty and fever. He died of cardiorespiratory arrest, a day after his swab results emerged positive. Now, the district's death toll has increased to 20.

Meanwhile, 128 people tested positive for Covid-19 while 58 patients were discharged after recovery. With 515 active cases, the district's infection tally stands at 1,334.

Caseload breaches 1k-mark in the hills

In the Nilgiris district, the case count zoomed to 1,010 on Friday. Collector J Innocent Divya said that four persons from Thursday's list were shifted to other districts thereby reducing the total to 992. However, 18 people tested positive during the day, thereby taking the total infection tally to 1,010. Besides, 12 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. Now, the number of active cases stood at 94.