STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19: Coimbatore Crosses 8000 mark

Coimbatore's Covid-19 infection tally swelled to 8,274 with a whopping 385 fresh cases on Friday. The district's death toll rose to 164 after eight more persons succumbed to the viral infection.

Published: 15th August 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

A medic wearing PPE kit stores samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUPUR/ERODE/THE NILGIRIS: Coimbatore's Covid-19 infection tally swelled to 8,274 with a whopping 385 fresh cases on Friday. The district's death toll rose to 164 after eight more persons succumbed to the viral infection. Sources said that the fresh cases include 38 people from Selavapuram, 22 from Vilankurichi, 13 from Peelamedu, ten from Ramanathapuram, nine each from Ganapathy, Sowripalayam, and Thudiyalur, seven from Mettupalayam, six from Pollachi, five each from Ukkadam and Race Course, and four from Podanur. The deceased include five men aged 52, 55, 56, 60, 74 and three women aged 62, 76, and 85. Besides, 243 patients who were undergoing Covid-19 treatment were discharged on Friday.

Condition of an infected baby

A 45-day-old infected baby boy, who was shifted from a private hospital to ESI Hospital on August 3, has recovered. ESI Hospital Dean A Nirmala said, "The baby, which was initially put on a ventilator, had undergone the intercostal drain (ICD) insertion on the left chest on August 7. Later, he was put on oxygen support."

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (Tamil Nadu State Branch) conducted a press meet on Friday. Its State Secretary A K Ravikumar urged the government to establish more private Covid-19 swab collection centers across Tamil Nadu to identify the infection at an early stage.

53 cases in Tirupur

A 50-year-old banker tested positive in the district on Friday. He is among 53 fresh cases logged in Tirupur. According to a health report, the new cases comprise of one person each from Vellakoil and Udumalaipet, three each from Uthukuli and Palladam, five from Avinashi, ten from Dharapuram and 31 from Tirupur city limit. Now, the total number of cases has increased to 1,431 of which 459 are active.

Sources said, after the banker contracted the infection, swab samples were taken from his colleagues and the bank was temporarily closed. Besides, the Anupparpalayam Police Station was closed for three days after a policeman tested positive.

One Covid death in Erode

A 63-year-old man succumbed to the viral infection in Erode on August 12. The Health officials said that the patient was admitted to the government Erode hospital on August 11 with complaints of breathing difficulty and fever. He died of cardiorespiratory arrest, a day after his swab results emerged positive. Now, the district's death toll has increased to 20.

Meanwhile, 128 people tested positive for Covid-19 while 58 patients were discharged after recovery. With 515 active cases, the district's infection tally stands at 1,334.

Caseload breaches 1k-mark in the hills

In the Nilgiris district, the case count zoomed to 1,010 on Friday. Collector J Innocent Divya said that four persons from Thursday's list were shifted to other districts thereby reducing the total to 992. However, 18 people tested positive during the day, thereby taking the total infection tally to 1,010. Besides, 12 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. Now, the number of active cases stood at 94.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp