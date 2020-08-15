STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I have people's support, says EPS amid CM candidate debate in AIADMK

Palaniswami's remarks made amid a debate in the AIADMK on the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly elections assume significance and is seen as a veiled hint.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday asserted that he has the love and support of the people and vowed to continue to work for them with their well being as his only goal.

After unfurling the tricolour at Fort St George here on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, Palaniswami listed out his government's initiatives on several fronts, including a slew of measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is certain that this government will always be with the people. This is a government for the people. I, who have won your love and support, will continue to work for you all along, with the well being of the people of Tamil Nadu as the only goal. On this auspicious day, I reiterate this," he said.

It was a proud moment for him to unfurl the tricolour for the fourth time in a row, he added.

Days ago, Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju had said the Chief Minister would be chosen by elected MLAs, while Dairy Minister K T Rajenthra Balaji favoured projecting the incumbent as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Posters, meanwhile, pitching Panneerselvam's candidature for the Chief Minister's post, appeared in Theni district today, creating a flutter in the party.

Palaniswami in his Independence Day address said a memorial would soon be inaugurated at the Marina beach here, where late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was interred in 2016.

"Work to set up a memorial near the Marina beach is going on in full swing. I am happy to announce that it will be inaugurated soon", he said.

The memorial, resembling a phoenix bird, is being set up at a cost of Rs 50.8 crore behind the memorial of AIADMK founder and the late chief minister M G Ramachandran on the shores of the Marina.

The Chief Minister said action has been taken to set up a foundation under his leadership to administer 'Veda Nilayam', residence of the late leader at Poes Garden here, which would be refurbished into a memorial to honour her memory.

The ruling AIADMK had announced in 2017 that the posh property would be converted into a memorial.

Last month, the movable and immovable properties which include four kgs of gold, 601 kgs of silver, over 8,300 books and others to be managed by the foundation.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit had promulgated the ordinance in May to facilitate temporary possession of Jayalalithaa's residence to convert it into a memorial.

The state government had on July 25 deposited Rs 67.9 crore in the city civil court for acquiring Veda Nilayam.

