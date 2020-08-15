Panacea at just Rs 2,500: Amma Covid care package to help TN recover

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a novel initiative, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday introduced the Amma Covid Home Care scheme, by which people in home isolation can avail of all diagnostics, medicines, and consultation facilities they would get if they were in a hospital. The care package will be offered for a period of 14 days, at a cost of Rs 2,500.

People who opt for the package will be provided with a kit that contains pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, 14 face-masks, soap, Kabasura Kudineer packets, 14 zinc, and 14 multi vitamin tablets among others. The kit also contains a Covid booklet, according to a press release from the government.

The Chief Minister launched the programme by giving away the kit to the Nodal Officer of the hospital. The people who take the package will be monitored by the doctors team closely and will shift them to hospitals immediately if they show signs of worsening their condition.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an exclusive facility with 350 beds for Covid-19 treatment at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. The nephrology centre which was constructed at the cost of `24.40 crore has been converted as Covid treatment facility in the hospital.

In the total 350 beds, 35 were allotted for intensive care units, 165 beds are equipped with oxygen lines. Separate rooms and advanced equipment are also available at the facility, the release added. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for construction of various buildings including men women’s hostel, library, administrative building and others at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. He also inaugurated various buildings in other hospitals in the State. The total cost of the buildings that the Chief Minister inaugurated on the day was around `29.8 crore, according to the press release.