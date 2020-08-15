Three TN women to get Kalpana Chawla Award on Independence Day for saving two drowning youth

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The Government of Tamil Nadu will present the Kalpana Chawla Award on Independence Day to three women who rescued two youths who were about to drown in the waters of Kottarai dam in Perambalur district a few days ago. On Thursday, District Collector V Santha sent them off to Chennai for receiving the award.

The three women had saved two youth who were about to drown by using their sarees. This heroic act was praised by many. Now they are to be honoured with the Kalapana Chawla award.

A few days ago, 12 youth from Siruvachur in Perambalur district came to bathe at the Kottarai dam after finishing playing cricket in Kottarai village. At that time, it was said that four youths had inadvertently slipped in and went into the depths.

Three women Senthamizh Selvi (38), Muthamaal (34) and Ananthavalli (34) tried to save them by throwing ends of their sarees to the drowning men. They could reach out to only two of the four before the fire and rescue personnel arrived.

The story of this brave act received praises from people and social activists praise the three women and the news spread on Whatsapp and Facebook and the mainstream media.

Following this, Perambalur District Administration nominated the three for the Kalpana Chawla Award. They were selected by the government for receiving the Kalpana Chawla Award from the chief minister on Independence Day.

For the award event, revenue officials have escorted Senthamizh Selvi, Muthamaal and Ananthavalli to Chennai in a van; they started from the collectors office on Thursday evening. District Collector V Santha and District Revenue Officer C Rajendran honoured them and sent them off.

Senthamizh Selvi said, "We never thought we would get this award. We are very happy now. However, two youth we could not save worried us. We warned them about the depth but the accident happened anyway. People should not be negligent."

Muthamaal said, "We did not help them expecting anything, it was a spontaneous act. We are thankful for this great recognition."

Ananthavalli said that she saw those needing help as they got into water as her own children. "After the incident, our villagers and many others have been praising us. Now the government is also recognising us. This makes us happy."