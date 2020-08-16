BJP targets 25 MLA seats in 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has promised an Innova car to its district functionaries if they manage victory for the party's MLA candidates in the 2021 assembly polls. State unit president L Murugan is learnt to have said this in a consultative meeting of the party held via a video conference on Sunday. State and district-level functionaries took part in the meeting.

Party sources said Murugan has urged functionaries to work hard in the elections and the motto was that there should be at least 25 BJP MLAs in the next State Assembly so that the party will be in a position to decide who forms the government. In this context, he has promised an Innova car to the functionaries of the respective districts from where the party's MLAs win.

Such rewards to party functionaries are not new to Tamil Nadu. The two major Dravidian parties - AIADMK and DMK - have offered gold rings and chains to party functionaries who work for election campaigns.

But perhaps this is the first time the BJP has announced such rewards as the party appears to be keen to make inroads in the state where so far it has not tasted much electoral success without the help of the Dravidian parties.

BJP is currently in alliance with the ruling AIADMK. Though recent actions suggest friction between the parties, BJP has maintained that the alliance with the AIADMK continues.