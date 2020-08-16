I-Day duty was  on her mind, not dad’s funeral

Sreemathi M By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Just hours left for I-Day, Armed Reserve Police Inspector Maheshwari, who would be leading the parade, was on her final rehearsal; and the unexpected happened. Maheshwari’s world came crashing down on Friday night when she learnt about the demise of her father.

But, the dutiful officer that she is, the parade commander left for her native in Dindigul to attend her father’s funeral only after leading the parade. Sources said her husband Balamurugan is working with the Intelligence wing of Tirunelveli City police as Special Sub-Inspector. Balamurugan who was posted at the Covid-19 ward at Tirunelveli Medical College had tested positive and recovered recently.

He joined duty only on Friday. Superintendent of Police Manvannan said he came to know about the incident only after the parade. “If she had informed the matter earlier, I would have granted permission to go home,” he said.