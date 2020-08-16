STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It will be a year before Covid vaccine is ready: WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, she said, “8 vaccines are being developed by different companies in India.

World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The World Health Organisation is raising funds globally for people to get the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost. Currently India is only in the first phase of vaccine trials and it will take at least a year for the vaccines to be finalised, according to WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, she said, “8 vaccines are being developed by different companies in India. Normally, it takes five to ten years to develop a vaccine. However, due to the pandemic, it will now take up to one and half years at least.

No vaccine has come to the stage of producing data to WHO on its success as yet. Only after WHO gets the clinical trial data of vaccines, a licence of authorisation will be given.’’  On the rising number of Covid-19 deaths in the State, Soumya Swaminathan said the death rate in Tamil Nadu is low and early diagnosis is vital to saving lives. “Wearing mask and maintaining social distance will be the new normal for the next one year. All departments of the State government have played a role in Covid-19 containment,’’ she said. 

Second wave
Stating that measures like lockdown are only temporary, Soumya said, “Preventing a second wave of infection is a high priority. No country is able to stop the virus growth and cases again grow after the restrictions are lifted. We must work on keeping the number of cases low.”

