E-passes for travel within TN to be auto-generated, public urged to apply for genuine reasons

CHENNAI: From Monday, e-passes for inter-district travel within the state will be auto-generated and be a hassle free system, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told reporters.

As the economy is carefully being opened up, this will come as a great comfort to residents, he said. However, Prakash asked residents to use them only for genuine purposes.

“The system starts right away for all those coming from other districts to Chennai,” he said.

This is based on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s announcement on August 14 that e-passes will be issued instantly for all those who are looking to travel within the state. Residents will have to apply with Aadhaar or ration card details.

Earlier, e-passes were issued only after heavy scrutiny by district administration or Chennai Corporation Corporation officials. In Chennai, for instance, data available until July 21 showed that out of total 4,92,149 passes that were applied for, only 1,61,754 were approved by the corporation.

Passes were issued earlier only for three reasons -- marriages, funerals and medical emergencies.