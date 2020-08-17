STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu records 5,890 new COVID-19 cases, Vasanth and Co owner on ventilator support

Chennai recorded 1,185 cases. Its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu recorded 224 cases, Kancheepuram 174 cases, and Tiruvallur 308 cases.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Vasanth and Co founder H Vasanthakumar

Vasanth and Co founder H Vasanthakumar (File photo| AS Ganesh, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,890 COVID-19 positive cases and 120 deaths, taking the tally to 3,43, 945, and toll to 5,886.

Meanwhile, Congress leader KS Alagiri said that Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha member H Vasanthakumar is on ventilator support after he tested positive for COVID-19. Chennai recorded 1,185 cases. Its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu recorded 224 cases, Kancheepuram 174 cases, and Tiruvallur 308 cases.

On the day, 5,667 people were discharged after treatment. The number of people discharged has now increased to 2,83,937. The State also tested 67,532 samples and 65,643 people on the day. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, one private lab -- Aarthi scans & Labs, Thanjavur -- has been recently approved for COVID-19 testing.

Cases continued to surge in other districts too. Coimbatore reported 393 cases, Cuddalore 389, Kanyakumari 209, Salem 266, Theni 279, and Virudhunagar 212 cases.

Among the deceased, 10 did not have comorbidities. A 33-year-old man died without comorbidity. The patient from Tirupattur was admitted on August 7 in a private hospital, Salem with complaints of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing for 10 days. He died on August 16 due to Covid-19 pneumonia, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, as per the bulletin.

Among the deaths, 84 were reported from government hospitals and 36 from private hospitals.

