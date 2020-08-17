STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trauma of acid attack: Ten years on, this 29-year old graduate is yet to find a job

Three years after the incident, she managed to get a job as a caretaker of an elderly woman, but only for a few months. This job came with a challenge - travelling.

Acid Attack

Image for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been 10 years now but 29-year old Priya (name changed) is still haunted by scarring memories of the horrifying acid attack.

“I was 19 and a final year student at a college in Tiruchy. I had rejected the proposal of my stalker and then he threw acid on me. After that I came to stay with my mother in Chennai. For three years, I never went anywhere except for hospital,” recalls Priya. 

“The nights were the worst as I would wake up suddenly and cry out loud. My confidence was so low and we could not even afford counselling then,” she says.

Three years after the incident, she managed to get a job as a caretaker of an elderly woman, but only for a few months. This job came with a challenge - travelling.

“I had to travel by bus every day and people used to stare. Though I got used to the stares but I would still refrain from visiting hotels or meet my friends outside.”

It took nearly six years for Priya to face people again.

Till today the smell of acid pushes her back into her cocoon. The incident left her with injuries on her face, hand and stomach.

The antibiotics has major side effects and till today she is undergoing dialysis.

The court and the hospital are the only two places frequented by Priya over the years.  

Despite being a commerce graduate she is unable to find a job and survives on her mother’s income.

Twice a week she has to pay Rs 5,000 to undergo dialysis. Though the accused was convicted last year, still she has to muster up enough courage, every time she steps out of her house.

(Tomorrow: The story of Rani)

