Vellore Institute of Technology shines in Shangai ranking of world universities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2020 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy was released on Saturday and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked between 801-900 this year among world universities.

A statement from the institution said it is the only private institution in India ranked in the Top 1,000, and added that VIT is among the top 9 out of 15 institutions from India in the list published this year.

Shanghai Ranking is also recognized as one of the Ranking agencies by the Government of India for Institution of Eminence (IoEs).