Coimbatore: 2 erring officials of Kalyan Jewellers booked after 58 staffers found infected

According to the police sources, the suspects reportedly worked without physical distancing, thereby violating Section 144 promulgated by the government to control the spread of the virus.

Published: 18th August 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kalyan Jewellers showroom at 100 feet Road near Gandhipuram in Coimbatore closed for fumigation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two days after 58 employees of Kalyan Jewellers tested positive for Covid-19, the City Police on Monday registered a case against two officials of the showroom at the 100-feet Road near Gandhipuram.

According to the police sources, the suspects reportedly worked without physical distancing, thereby violating Section 144 promulgated by the government to control the spread of the virus.

Recently, a few employees who showed symptoms of Covid-19 were directed to get tested for Covid-19. Their samples showed positive results prompting the City Corporation to conduct a medical camp for other employees.

"Out of the 90 samples collected from the employees of the showroom, 58 turned out to be positive. All infected persons are admitted to the government facility," said Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar.

It is learnt that a few employees were reportedly mobilised from Chennai to Coimbatore following the relaxation of lockdown norms in early June.

The showroom is currently closed for fumigation. Based on the directions of District Collector K Rajamani, the police have filed an FIR against the lawbreakers.

 Police sources said the violators are also booked under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger¬ous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger¬ous to life) of Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (penalty) of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

