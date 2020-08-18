STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leaders across TN political spectrum welcome Madras High Court verdict on Sterlite plant

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar welcomed the verdict and said the High Court has endorsed the view of the TN government that the Sterlite plant should not be allowed to reopen

Thoothukudi Sterlite plant

Vedanta's Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant in Tuticorin (File | Reuters)

CHENNAI: Political parties in the state on Tuesday welcomed the Madras High Court verdict on the Sterlite plant and urged the state government to ensure a permanent victory by putting forth strong arguments before the Supreme Court when the verdict is challenged.

ALSO READ: Madras HC's 815-page judgement in Sterlite case: Environment is paramount, not economy

The opposition leader MK Stalin said, "Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami should convene a Cabinet meeting today to adopt a resolution welcoming the verdict as well as to ensure the closure of the Sterlite plant besides enacting legislation for that. Further, with a view to pre-empting the efforts of Sterlite in getting a stay on the Madras HC verdict, the Tamil Nadu government should file a caveat petition before the SC."

Reacting to the Madras High Court's verdict, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, "It is a victory for the people's fight against Sterlite plant. It is justice given for the 13 persons who had sacrificed their lives for this cause. The MDMK has been fighting for the closure of the Sterlite plant for around 26 years in people's fora as well as before various courts. This verdict is indeed the happiest news for us."

TNCC president KS Alagiri said the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to make this verdict permanent. Also, justice has not been rendered to the families of 13 persons who were shot dead while agitating against the Sterlite plant.

PMK founder S Ramadoss said the fight against Sterlite had not come to an end. "The Tamil Nadu government should put forth strong arguments before the SC when this verdict is challenged and ensure that the Sterlite plant is permanently closed," he added.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said even if the Sterlite plant challenges the Madras HC verdict before the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to ensure this verdict by appointing suitable counsels. The HC should also render justice to the families of 13 persons who had lost their lives in police firing in 2018.

