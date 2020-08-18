Southern Railway issues clarification about Grade-3 recruitment at Tiruchy workshop

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With several political outfits organising protests in Ponmalai alleging that favoritism was shown to north Indians in the Grade-3 recruitment at Golden Rock railway workshop, the Southern Railway (SR) on Monday came up with a clarification.

As part of a series of protests that have been rocking the Golden Rock Workshop for over two weeks, 58 people, including ex-apprentices had held a 'waiting' protest in front of the entrance on Monday. Police arrested all the protesters.

Meanwhile, the railways, in a statement, clarified that 51 per cent of the total applicants were from Tamil Nadu.

The railways stated that most of the applicants from the State for the post of technicians were not eligible because a majority of them were diploma holders or engineering graduates. Qualification for the technician post was ITI only.

A total of 3,218 candidates were selected for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and technicians. Of them, 17 per cent were from Tamil Nadu.

The railways further stressed that 53 per cent of the candidates selected for ALP alone were from Tamil Nadu.

Though several political outfits alleged that the North Indian candidates who came for the certificate verification have not followed the quarantine norms, the railways dismissed the allegation.

They said the selected candidates arrived at Trichy by flight well ahead of the date scheduled for certificate verification and underwent 14 days mandatory quarantine.

All protocols laid down by Ministry of Home Affairs were adhered to, they insisted.

E-passes of two candidates were also handed over to the Collector of Trichy as sample documents so that they could verify the facts. The collectorate also confirmed this to The New Indian Express.