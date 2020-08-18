Tamil Nadu to have two Capital cities?

Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/MADURAI: Reviving the demand for a second State capital, Minister Sellur K Raju said on Monday that late Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran’s choice was Madurai. Earlier on Sunday, minister RB Udhayakumar passed a resolution at a district unit meeting of the party, demanding Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselam to announce the temple city as the second capital.

As the clamour grows ahead of the Assembly elections, there is speculation if this is an attempt to garner votes, as creation of a second capital city is a time-intensive process, and requires elaborate procedures to be completed and new infrastructure created. Udhayakumar vehemently denies any political motives behind the move. “It is a demand for growth in the southern districts,” he tells Express. “Currently, it’s only being considered as the entire process is a lengthy one. A committee needs to be formed to study the possibility, then public views must be sought.”

Justifying the demand, Udhayakumar says cities down South are 5-10 years behind Chennai in terms of development. “Chennai has over 1 crore population, and providing basic infrastructure is becoming a challenge.” AIADMK, he says, is working to fix these issues and make development more equitable. “The demand is not to change the capital, but to create an additional one - as in the case of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. It would help people in the southern districts in a big way.” Udhayakumar on Monday appealed to the Chief Minister to form a panel to study the feasibility.

While speaking in Madurai on Monday, Raju echoed these points as well. “Though Chennai is the State capital, Madurai has always been the capital for art and politics. It was indeed the wish of MGR to make Madurai the second capital. It was the reason that he organised the World Tamil Conference in Madurai during his tenure.” He said that while MGR wanted Tiruchy to be made the State capital, he wanted Madurai as the second capital. But the idea was dropped following opposition from DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

‘Attempt to divert attention’

Reacting to the development, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan accused the ruling party of attempting to divert the attention of the people from prevailing problems as the Assembly elections draw closer. “A second capital is not feasible for Tamil Nadu,” he said. “It’s illogical. Andhra Pradesh’s announcement for three capitals is being ridiculed.”

Elangovan goes on to ask: “Can infrastructure required for a capital city be created in Madurai as in Chennai? Can there be two secretaries for a department? There will be practical difficulties in having two capitals. Moreover, this demand is being made at a time when the government says it is under the financial crunch.” The voices from down South set off a debate in the central districts too, with politicians and activists wanting Tiruchy to also be considered for the status of a second capital. After all, when MGR expressed his idea, Tiruchy was the “first choice”.

“We have been demanding for Tiruchy to be made the capital city since even before MGR took it up,” says Mahadanapuram Rajaram, president of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association. “We are not against any district becoming the second capital, but it should be easily accessible. Making Madurai as the second capital will not solve the issue as it’s down South. The problem of distance will continue as is the current case with Chennai,” says Rajaram, while claiming that he had expressed this desire to J Jayalalithaa, when she was the Chief Minister, and she had assured to consider it as it was also “MGR’s dream”.

MP Su Thirunavukarasar, an ardent supporter of the idea of Tiruchy as second capital, dismissed the statements by the AIADMK ministers as political gimmick. It may be recalled that almost all MP aspirants who contested from Tiruchy in 2019 promised to take up the issue of making Tiruchy as the second capital.

Thirunavukkarasar, said, “In about 5-6 months, the election code of conduct will come into force in the State. To talk about this issue at this time is a mere political stunt. If there are plans to even consider announcing a second capital, the government should have done it four years ago. And why not the government follow in the footsteps of MGR and consider Tiruchy.”

The issue resonated on social media too with hashtags demanding Tiruchy as the second capital trending in the central region. There were also posts which cautioned the government against neglecting Tiruchy, and pointed out that Madurai was recently sanctioned an AIIMS hospital.

Vellamandi N Natarajan, AIADMK MLA representing Tiruchy East Constituency and Tourism Minister sought to downplay the demands of his Cabinet colleagues. “The demands by Udhayakumar and Raju are their own opinion. A decision regarding the issue will not be taken without consultation with stakeholders,” Natarajan said.