Two more cops probing Lankan don Angoda Lokka’s death test positive

The hearing on a bail plea of Sivakama Sundari was postponed to August 19, said officials.

Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two more CB-CID police personnel, who were investigating the death of Sri Lankan criminal Angoda Lokka, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

According to an official, more than 30 police personnel, attached to seven special teams engaged in the investigation, have been asked to undergo self-quarantine for a week. Until then the CBCID office at Uppilipalayam would remain closed and fumigation process would be continued. Thus the trial and investigation are likely to be delayed.

Moreover, a woman inspector and a driver also tested positive on Monday. Similarly, a special sub-inspector and a police personnel from the CB-CID wing had tested positive on Saturday, said sources from the Police Department.

Judicial custody extended

Meanwhile, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Coimbatore extended judicial custody of the three suspects – girlfriend of Angoda Lokka Amani Dhanji, Madurai-based advocate Sivakama Sundari and her associate Thiyaneshwaran – till August 31.

Since, Amani Dhanji is a Lankan, she was sent to Puzhal prison in Chennai and the others were lodged at Coimbatore Prison and Pollachi sub-jail. The hearing on a bail plea of Sivakama Sundari was postponed to August 19, said officials.

