With sweets and crackers, Thoothukudi residents welcome HC order refusing to open Sterlite plant

THOOTHUKUDI: What came as a big relief for Thoothukudi residents on Tuesday, the Madras High Court dismissed the Sterlite plant's plea of re-opening the copper smelter after which people were seen celebrating on streets.

As soon as the Madras HC bench, comprising justices TS Sivagnanam and Bavani Suburayan, announced the 815 paged judgment, the people were seen bursting crackers and distributing sweets across the district.

The communist party functionaries, traders associations, advocates and activists also distributed sweets to public as a mark of welcoming the order.

The villagers of Kummareddiarpuram, Pandarampatti, Meelavittan Therku Veerapandiyapuram, the epicenter of the anti-Sterlite protest also celebrated the judgment by joining others.

Welcoming the order activist Fatima Babu said that the High Court order had made the Thoothukudi people glad and it had again ensured permanent closer of the copper smelter.

"This victory has been achieved out of a tough legal battle and we dedicate it to the 13 victims who lost their lives in the police firing happened on May 22 and 23," she said.

"We appeal the state government to take further steps to build a monument for the victims died in the police firing.." she further added.

Members of the Federation of Thoothukudi town Central traders associations distributed sweets to the public at old corporation office, while others were seen at Rajaji park on Palayamkottai road and various residential areas.

Federation of Thoothukudi town Central traders associations president Vinayagamurthy said that this judgment was much expected by the people and it is a victory for the people of Thoothukudi, he added.

Commenting on the judgement, one Nelson, who was injured in the May 22 police firing, told The New Indian Express that he is very happy on the verdict to shut down the Copper Smelter. It is a victory for the Thoothukudi residents and those shed blood in the police firing against anti-Sterlite agitators.

Nelson still carries a bullet in his chest which could not be operated out.

Welcoming the judgment, Velraj of Naan Tamilar party stated that the order had ensured Thoothukudi people to breath pollution free air. "The honourable High Court had now ratified the state government's order on its closure and stood in favour of the public", he added.

Ahead of the judgement, district police stepped up security arrangements roping in over 1100 policemen from Armed Reserves and special police forces of Thoothukudi Kanyakumari, Theni, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar headed by four Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP), 12 DSPs, 46 Inspectors, 85 Sub Inspectors.

They conducted vehicle check ups in Thoothukudi and it's peripheral areas in order to avert untoward incidents.