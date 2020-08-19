STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

19-year-old NEET aspirant from Coimbatore dies by suicide

Aiming to crack the exam this year, she was preparing hard and got herself enrolled in a private coaching center in the same locality.

Published: 19th August 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

The girl's parents and relatives broke open the door after getting no response but she was already dead.

The girl's parents and relatives broke open the door after getting no response but she was already dead. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scheduled to be held in September, a 19-year-old Coimbatore girl died by suicide on Tuesday allegedly out of fear of writing the paper.

According to the police, the deceased R Subhshri, daughter of an ITI staff from Venkatasamy Road (East) in RS Puram, was preparing for the medical entrance test for the past two years.

Though she appeared for the exam in 2019, she couldn't get the minimum cut-off mark to qualify for the medical admission.

Aiming to crack the exam this year, she was preparing hard and got herself enrolled in a private coaching center in the same locality.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus-related suicides, anxiety on the rise: Doctors

At around 11.00 am on Tuesday, she went inside her room and locked herself. As the girl didn't come out for over four hours, her parents knocked on the door. After getting no response, her relatives and parents broke open the door. But to their shock, the girl was found hanging in her room.

RS Puram police recovered her body and sent it to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of IPC and are investigating the suicide.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct NEET (UG) on September 13. 

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking postponement of NEET and JEE, observing that ‘Career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.’

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 or the helpline 1800-121-203040 of N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention under the name 'Prana'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET JEE NEET Suicide mental health suicide
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp