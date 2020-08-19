19-year-old NEET aspirant from Coimbatore dies by suicide

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scheduled to be held in September, a 19-year-old Coimbatore girl died by suicide on Tuesday allegedly out of fear of writing the paper.

According to the police, the deceased R Subhshri, daughter of an ITI staff from Venkatasamy Road (East) in RS Puram, was preparing for the medical entrance test for the past two years.

Though she appeared for the exam in 2019, she couldn't get the minimum cut-off mark to qualify for the medical admission.

Aiming to crack the exam this year, she was preparing hard and got herself enrolled in a private coaching center in the same locality.

At around 11.00 am on Tuesday, she went inside her room and locked herself. As the girl didn't come out for over four hours, her parents knocked on the door. After getting no response, her relatives and parents broke open the door. But to their shock, the girl was found hanging in her room.

RS Puram police recovered her body and sent it to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of IPC and are investigating the suicide.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct NEET (UG) on September 13.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking postponement of NEET and JEE, observing that ‘Career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.’

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 or the helpline 1800-121-203040 of N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention under the name 'Prana'.