Anti-Sterlite movement wants govt to file caveat in SC

The members of Anti-Sterlite People's Movement demanded the State government to file a caveat in the top court to ensure permanent closure of the plant.

A view of Vedanta’s Sterlite copper unit in Thoothukudi, which has remained closed since the firing

A view of Vedanta’s Sterlite copper unit in Thoothukudi, which has remained closed since the firing. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Anticipating that Vedanta might approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Madras High Court's verdict denying permission to reopen the company's copper smelter Sterlite in Thoothukudi, the members of Anti-Sterlite People's Movement demanded the State government to file a caveat in the top court to ensure permanent closure of the plant.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, Advocate S Vanchinathan, the legal advisor of the movement, said, "The verdict has proved that people's struggle against a corporate can bear fruit. However, to ensure that the plant is closed permanently, the Anti-Sterlite People's Movement and Makkal Athikaram, an NGO, have decided to file a caveat petition before the Supreme Court. We also urge the Tamil Nadu government to file a caveat immediately."

The advocate also criticised the CBI for failing to register murder case against the police personnel who fired at the protesters in Thoothukudi on May 22, 2018.

"The agency is acting so under the instructions of the Central government, which favours corporate companies," he alleged and requested the court to form Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the firing incident.

He also demanded the government to dismantle the Sterlite plant and declare the area as Coastal Regulation Zone so as to prevent further industrial activities. "A memorial should be constructed for the 15 persons who died in the police firing," he added.

