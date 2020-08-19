STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Family in shock as woman cremated after body swapped with COVID-19 patient in Puducherry

The couple’s two daughters, the elder doing her BDS and younger in 6th standard, had been desperately waiting for the body of their mother

Published: 19th August 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

C T Gunavelli

C T Gunavelli (Photo | EXpress)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The family of a 42-year-old woman are in shock after her body was cremated by relatives of another woman in a case of mistaken identity.

C T Gunavelli, wife of D Yoganathan from Manavely, was cremated after her body was accidentally swapped at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) on Monday with that of a COVID-19 patient Anandhayee, 74.

Yoganathan petitioned Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday seeking his intervention in the matter.

According to the status report of Dr Fremingston Marak, Professor and Head of Department of Forensic Medicine of IGMCRI, Gunavelli had scleroderma and was on steroids. After she was unwell at home with breathing difficulties, she was taken to East Coast Hospitals, Moolakulam, at around 2.30 am on August 17. She was declared dead and referred to IGMCRI for COVID-19 testing. The swabs were collected at 7 a.m on August 17 and the body kept in the mortuary.

On the same day, at around 11.30 a.m, the body of a COVID-19 patient Anandhayee, wife of Ranganathan, was identified by her son, daughter, son-in-law and two other relatives and cremated by municipal authorities along with her relatives at the electric crematorium at Karuvadikuppam.

The next day at 12.30 p.m, when Yoganathan came to claim Gunavelli's body as she had tested negative for COVID-19, it could not be found in the mortuary. But during a search, it was discovered that the body of Gunavelli was wrongly identified as Anandhayee and cremated.

Relatives of Anandhayee were called to the mortuary to identify the body in the cold chamber. They identified the body of Anandhayee and apologised for their mistake.

“I am in deep shock after not only losing my wife but not getting her body either," Yoganathan told The New Indian Express. The couple’s two daughters, the elder doing her BDS and younger in 6th standard, had been desperately waiting for the body of their mother. "We planned to take her body to our native place Eddapadi near Namakkal for the funeral," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Puducherry
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp