Madurai: Robbers unmask, apologise for crime before fleeing

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: When the three men prostrating before him and his family members apologised profusely and even removed their masks, Dineshkumar (27) and family were left nonplussed. What troubled Dineshkumar more was that only a few moments ago, the trio had placed a pair of scissors menacingly close to one of the children’s neck. And more because the three men had just relieved him of Rs 3.5 lakh and 8.5 sovereigns gold.

Sources said that Dineshkumar (27), wife Ishwarya (25), her sister and three children, were asleep in their house at Sikkandar Chavadi in Alanganallur. They woke up in the dead of the night to find three masked men prowling in their house. The burglars demanded that Dineshkumar give them cash and valuables. However, when Disneshkumar refused, one of the three intruders threatened to slit the throat of a child with a pair of scissors.

Fearing for the lives of the children, Dineshkumar emptied his bureau and reportedly shelled out Rs 3.5 lakh and 8.5 sovereigns. However, the family was left bewildered when the three men removed their masks, prostrated before them, and apologised for their deed before fleeing. A police officer said that Ishwarya claimed to have spotted two of the burglars scanning the area a few days ago under the pretext of searching for missing cows. A dog squad and fingerprint experts were pressed into action. The Alaganallur police were on the lookout for the penitent burglars.