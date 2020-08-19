Relaxed e-pass norms increase visitors to Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the relaxation of e-pass norms for inter-district travel, Coimbatore has witnessed a large inflow of vehicles from other districts. Among 12 check-posts across Coimbatore district, official sources said Annur and Karumathampatti check-posts are receiving more number of vehicles.

Attributing the rush to the relaxation, sources said that earlier e-passes were issued only for people dealing with an emergency situation, such as medical, pregnancy, and death. “The district may witness a heavy rush in the coming days,” an official said. “At a time when the district is facing a surge in the Covid-19 cases, we advise people to stick to physical distancing norms, wear facemasks, and avoid venturing outside unnecessarily,” the official said.

On the other hand, the health department claimed that the symptomatic patients must go through the RT-PCR test and would be advised to stay in home-quarantine. Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said, “We have tightened the vigil to ensure smooth flow of the vehicles at the district check-posts. The travellers’ personal information is collected and it is a mandate.

The number of vehicles passing through Karumathampatti and Annur borders has increased since Monday.” Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu said, “Besides the vehicle movement, about 300 people are crossing the border for various medical emergencies. The relaxation of e-pass norms would curb fake e-passes.” For those who lack online skills, Arularasu said the police personnel are helping them on steps to obtain a valid e-pass.