Tiruchy govt hospital handles deliveries of 100 Covid positive women

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a significant achievement amid the corona gloom, the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital successfully handled deliveries of 100 Covid positive women as of 12th August. These 100 women successfully gave birth to their babies since the virus spread in Tiruchy since early April.

MGMGH dean Dr K Vanitha, said that 22 of the deliveries were normal and 78 were C-sections. Since the virus outbreak in March, most of the deliveries are being handled at the MGMGH, which was the first designated Covid treatment centre in the district. The department of obstetrics and gynaecology has been handling far more cases than usual and separate ward was set up to handle deliveries of Covid positive women.

With many private and smaller hospitals turning away patients fearing infection, most pregnant women landed up at the MGMGH. “The doctors have been doing a commendable job. They have been carrying out deliveries successfully. Of the 100 deliveries, 2 babies tested positive. With proper care, they were cured,” said Dr Vanitha added. Further, she said that 44 babies born to positive mothers outside the GH were admitted for monitoring. Of these, one baby tested positive. All the babies were only breast-fed. Doctors said there was no treatment for affected babies than breast feed, which was a rich source of anti-bodies.