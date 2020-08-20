STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A team sets out to salvage Villupuram artefacts

“We realise that a lot of artefacts and archeological monuments are discovered in the district but they are not exhibited for public view, like in a museum.

Rock art found at Ragunathapuram in the district

By  Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A group of IT professionals from GLUG (GNU/Linux Users Group) in Villupuram district has proposed the idea of constructing a virtual museum for the artefacts and monuments found in the district. GLUG is a team of software engineers who work on a mission to promote free usage of software in computer and smart phones, as a part of the global movement against corporate giants that charge for their software, said Karkee, organiser.

“We realise that a lot of artefacts and archeological monuments are discovered in the district but they are not exhibited for public view, like in a museum. There had been a long-pending demand to have a museum in the district. But the government has not responded positively so far. So, we are planning to create an e-museum with an option of ‘virtual tour’ to showcase the artefacts.

It will be more helpful for children and youth to know the cultural heritage of Villupuram.” Palaniswamy, an archaeology enthusiast from G Ariyur, had been discovering rock art in and around Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts, along with a group of volunteers. He said, “The paintings of sport deer, fish, boat, etc. represent the life of people from that era.

The paints used are red and white. Based on that, the age from which they are from are calculated by experts. We need to archive these precious monuments before they are damaged beyond recognition. And, doing so in a digital platform will make it all the more easier for people to learn history.” Meanwhile, the district authority issued a statement on Monday to stop the illegal quarry works that are carried out in the hills around Neganurpatti and Thondur in Gingee.

Based on the archaeological department’s letter asking the authority concerned to curb such activities and preserve the site, the district collector announced that the paintings in the hills were 2,000 years old and had brahmi letters in them. Any illegal activity like bursting of rocks for quarry works in the area is a punishable offence and action will be taken against trespassers.

