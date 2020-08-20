EPS grants solatium to families of Idukku landslide victims

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing grief over the death of several Tamil workers in Nayamakkad tea estate in Kerala’s Idukki district following a landslide, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the bereaved families. He also announced assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the 12 injured persons, and wished them a speedy recovery.

The Chief Minister said that he had directed the State Chief Secretary to collect details of all victims hailing from Tamil Nadu and to extend all possible assistance to them. A team from Theni district had rushed to the landslide spot to coordinate with the rescue operations.

He also granted a solatium of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of three persons – one from Alathur village in Thiruvarur district, one from Tharamangalam village in Salem district, and one from Purasaiwalkam in Chennai – who recently died in accidents.