In SOS sent to centre, Kiran Bedi seeks to bring on board private hospitals for COVID care in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that the full services of the private medical colleges in Puducherry are not being utilized for COVID-19 treatment by the elected government in the UT, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday sought the intervention of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to direct the state government in this regard.

At present, the asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients without any comorbidity are admitted in the COVID care centres established in six private medical colleges in Puducherry.

Today there are 500 COVID-19 patients admitted in the six private medical colleges. However Lt Governor feels that it is inadequate and has received complaints of treatments not provided to them, she said.

In a text message to newsmen, Bedi said that the COVID testing, caring and treatment should be carried out by all private medical colleges comprehensively on par with Government-run hospitals like Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI).

At present, the total bed strength of in all private medical colleges is more than 5000 which should be used for people of Puducherry, said Bedi.

“What are the hospitals for if we have to make these arrangements in other places as the number of cases rise? Places like police mess, sports stadium, hostels, hotels, and other places are being identified to hospitalize COVID-19 patients,” she said.

The private medical colleges should be "brought on board" for COVID treatment, Bedi said.

“If need be, why not use the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, to mobilize beds in private hospitals for the people of Puducherry, rather than making plans for beds elsewhere? Without staff?" expressed Bedi.

If one medical college is taken under the Disaster Management Act, all others will fall in line, she said and added that she is unable to fathom why it was not being done, despite several requests to the concerned.

The LG said that she cannot be an onlooker when people are suffering and hence needed the intervention of the Prime minister and Home minister.

“With so many medical colleges and extraordinary health care systems here, we should have been faring the best in the country, whereas we are going downhill,” she said.

“The Government of India must know that the UT is suffering right now and as an administrator, I am duty-bound to inform New Delhi and it is an SOS,” she said.