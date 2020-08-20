SP Balasubrahmanyam remains critical, film fraternity to hold mass prayer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition continues to remain critical, director Bharathiraja has called for a mass prayer at 6 pm on August 20, inviting people across the world to play SPB songs and pray for his recovery.

Celebrities across the film fraternity including Ilayaraja, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman will take part from their respective places. A statement on Wednesday by MGM Healthcare said, the singer continues to be on ventilator and Extra-Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.

What is an ECMO?

Patients are put on ECMO so as to give a rest to their lungs. The ECMO does the work of the lungs and the heart – oxygenates blood and circulates it to the system. Meanwhile, medications can be given to the lungs so that it can recover, said Dr G Sengottuvelu of Apollo Hospitals.