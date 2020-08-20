STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CB-CID re-registers FIR against two former Sathankulam cops for custodial torture

The agency is probing the alleged custodial torture of 36-year-old Raja Singh, a case that came into the limelight after the deaths of traders Jeyaraj and his son Beniks.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The Tamil Nadu CB-CID has re-registered an FIR filed against former Sathankulam sub-inspectors P Ragu Ganesh and K Balakrishnan in connection with the custodial torture of 36-year-old S Raja Singh.

Earlier, the case was registered at the Sathankulam police station on directions of Thoothukudi Chief Judicial Magistrate S Hema.

The CB-CID has re-registered the FIR under Section 294(b), 341, 342, 324, 330, 448, 427 and 506(i) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint of Raja Singh, who hails from Keela Panaikulam near Peikulam here. The sections were not altered.

Ragu Ganesh and Balakrishnan have already been arrested for their role in the alleged custodial torture and death of traders S Jeyaraj and his son J Beniks. 

Raja Singh is one of the 40 people who were questioned by Sathankulam police as part of the investigation into the murder of Sri Venkatesapuram panchayat ward member Jeyakumar on May 18. Raja Singh said that he was brutally beaten by the police until he bled from his buttocks. He was then imprisoned at Kovilpatti sub-jail. 

Raja Singh drew the attention of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in the aftermath of the deaths of Jeyaraj and Beniks. The court directed Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate Barathidasan to inquire into Raja Singh's grievance.

Raja Singh later lodged a complaint with Thoothukudi Chief Judicial Magistrate S Hema, who sent the complaint to Sathankulam police station. In his complaint, he alleged that SIs Ragu Ganesh and Balakrishnan continued beating him despite him bleeding from the buttocks. 

The CB-CID inspector Sabitha on Thursday summoned Raja Singh and four others allegedly tortured by the former Sathankulam policemen for questioning.

