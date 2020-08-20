Tamil Nadu govt will follow High Court order on Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, asserts CM

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of some BJP leaders mounting an attack on the Tamil Nadu government over the ban on Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami asserted that he will act as per the Madras High Court order on the issue.

Talking to reporters in Vellore on Thursday, he said, "The High Court gave an order yesterday. I can't delve into it now as it is sub-judice. The state government will act as per the court order."

The Chief Minister also noted that the curbs on public celebrations were being enforced as per the pandemic guidelines.

"The Centre has given guidelines on pandemic lockdown including banning public religious events and processions. We are enforcing these guidelines," Palaniswami pointed out.

Earlier, he promised that the state would allocate funds to the tune of Rs 1000 crore for construction of check dams across Palar river, depending upon the requirements, in the combined Vellore district.

Addressing a review meeting in Vellore, he said, "The people in Vellore are demanding construction of check dams across Palar. Project assessment will be done on it. We are ready to allocate Rs.1000 crore depending upon the needs."

The CM also inaugurated the distribution of government welfare assistance to 18,589 beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 169.77 crore in the combined Vellore.

Rs 77.51 crore worth welfare assistance are be given to 5865 beneficiaries in Vellore, Rs 78.39 worth assistance for 7068 beneficiaries in Ranipet and Rs 13.85 crore assistance for 5606 beneficiaries in Tirupattur.

Foundation stone laid for two new projects in Vellore and Ranipet districts

The foundation stone was laid for two three-storey buildings with 804 houses at Karigiri in Katpadi and Bathalapalli in Pernambut of Vellore district at a total cost of Rs 70.70 crore under the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.

Similarly, the foundation stone was laid for a Panchayat Union Office building in Arakkonam of Ranipet district at a cost of Rs 28.3 crore under the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA).

13 completed projects at a total cost of Rs 55.03 crore inaugurated

Six completed projects in Vellore at a total cost of Rs 40.66 crore, including police quarters and a quarters for prison officials, and two projects in Tirupattur at a total cost of Rs 5.80 crore including a government boys hostel with 50-occupant capacity, and five projects in Ranipet at a total cost of Rs 8.65 crore.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration K.C.Veeramani, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad John, K.V. Kuppam MLA G. Loganathan, Arakkonam MLA S Ravi and three district collectors, A Shanmuga Sundram (Vellore), S Divyadharshini (Ranipet) and M.P. Sivanarul (Tirupattur), were also present.