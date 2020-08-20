Vijayabaskar inaugurates Covid follow-up clinic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Wednesday inaugurated a Covid-19 follow up clinic at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here. According to a press release from the hospital, 83 per cent of people who were infected with Covid have recovered completely.

There are chances of post-Covid complications such as lung problems, cardiac arrest, diabetes, tiredness, kidney problems and mental depression, among them. So people, especially who were in the ICU for over two weeks with lung issues, and those with comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes, can benefit from this clinic, the release said. It added that such people can approach the clinic after four weeks of recovery from the infection.

The clinic has a waiting room, and also room for body check-up, ECG, CT scan, among others. There is also a separate room for doctors for yoga. Psychological Counselling Centre and also a room to register for plasma donation are also part of the clinic, which will function from 7 am to 2 pm on all days, except Sundays.

Retired doctor dies of Covid

Dr Angamuthu (86), a retired government doctor from Nagapattinam, who was admitted for Covid-19 treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital succumbed to the infection on Wednesday. In a statement, TN Government Doctors’ Association said that Angamuthu was the founder of the association in Nagapattinam. Meanwhile, Dr CN Raja, President of TN Branch of the Indian Medical Association said, “The number of doctors who died due to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu has increased to 36.”