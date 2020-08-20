STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vijayabaskar inaugurates Covid follow-up clinic

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Wednesday inaugurated a Covid-19 follow up clinic at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.

Published: 20th August 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Wednesday inaugurated a Covid-19 follow up clinic at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here. According to a press release from the hospital, 83 per cent of people who were infected with Covid have recovered completely.

There are chances of post-Covid complications such as lung problems, cardiac arrest, diabetes, tiredness, kidney problems and mental depression, among them. So people, especially who were in the ICU for over two weeks with lung issues, and those with comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes, can benefit from this clinic, the release said. It added that such people can approach the clinic after four weeks of recovery from the infection.

The clinic has a waiting room, and also room for body check-up, ECG, CT scan, among others. There is also a separate room for doctors for yoga. Psychological Counselling Centre and also a room to register for plasma donation are also part of the clinic, which will function from 7 am to 2 pm on all days, except Sundays.

Retired doctor dies of Covid
Dr Angamuthu (86), a retired government doctor from Nagapattinam, who was admitted for Covid-19 treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital succumbed to the infection on Wednesday. In a statement, TN Government Doctors’ Association said that Angamuthu was the founder of the association in Nagapattinam. Meanwhile, Dr CN Raja, President of TN Branch of the Indian Medical Association said, “The number of doctors who died due to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu has increased to 36.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
C Vijayabaskar COVID 19
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Sushant Death: Mumbai Police to hand over case to CBI, thanks to SC
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp