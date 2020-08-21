STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arrested for sexual assault, ex-AIADMK MLA moves Madurai Bench for bail

Denying the allegations, AIADMK MLA from Nagercoil, Nanjil Murugesan, claims that the case has been foisted on him to ruin his political career.

Published: 21st August 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 09:38 AM

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Nanjil Murugesan, the former AIADMK MLA from Nagercoil who was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl, filed a bail petition before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday.

Murugesan was arrested on July 28 after the Nagercoil All Women Police registered a case against him under Sections 3(a), 4, 7, 8, 11(iii), 12 and 17 of the POCSO Act based on a complaint filed by the Kanniyakumari District Child Protection Officer.

According to the prosecution, the victim had been kidnapped by one Robin. She was secured by police and sent home based on a complaint from the child’s father. 

However, the girl, in a statement before child protection officials, said that she had been sexually assaulted by Murugesan in 2017. 

Murugesan in his petition denied these allegations and claimed that the case had been foisted to spoil his political career. He alleged that he was acquainted with the girl's family and had taken efforts to trace her when she was kidnapped. 

"I helped a person, who defamed an ex-minister, in a case pending before Aralvaimozhi police station due to which this false case has been registered against me," he claimed, seeking bail.

Murugesan was expelled from the AIADMK shortly before he was arrested in July. 

