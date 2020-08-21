STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bodies of two transwomen and one man recovered from wells near Tirunelveli's Palayamkottai

Noticing their friends missing, members of the trans community made their own enquiries and handed over three men to the police for questioning.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

One of the wells from which the bodies were recovered

One of the wells from which the bodies were recovered. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli police have recovered the bodies of three people, including two transwomen, from two wells near Palayamkottai on Friday. 

The deceased have been identified as Murugan (30), Bavani (28) and Anushka. All three lived together in Narasinganallur near Suthamalli, a locality in which at least 30 other transpersons reside. Police said that the trans community noticed that Bavani and Murugan had been missing.

On Friday morning, the community, after having made its own enquiries, secured one Rishikesh and two other men and handed them over to Suthamalli police, who questioned the men.

According to the police, Rishikesh, who hails from Salem, lived with a transwoman named Renukha, in Tirunelveli. They moved to Narasinganallur after which Rishikesh became friendly with Anushka. Police said that Rishikesh murdered Anushka as she was frequently asking him for money. "With the help of his friends, Rishikesh dumped her body in a well near Palayamkottai," police sources said.

After Murugan spoke ill of Rishikesh's friend Snowin, another transwoman, he allegedly murdered Bavani and Murugan. "He put their bodies in sacks and dumped them in a nearby well. The murders occurred a few weeks ago," police said. 

Based on their statement, police and fire and rescue personnel from Palayamkottai went to the wells and recovered a sack from one well and two sacks from another well nearby. Police sent the bodies to Tirunelveli Medical College hospital for postmortem examination on Friday. Further investigation is on.

Tirunelveli Police Tirunelveli crime Tirunelveli transgenders muder Palayamkottai
