STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Despite CM saying no, TN minister demands that Madurai be declared second capital

Denying allegations that the move was politically motivated, Udhayakumar said the COVID-19 outbreak has renewed the two-decade-old demand to declare Madurai the second capital

Published: 21st August 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar

Tamil Nadu Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Despite Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy scotching reports of Madurai being declared the second state capital, stating it was the view of individuals and not the state government, Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management and Information Technology RB Udhayakumar on Friday preceded a meeting with representatives from various chambers of commerce of southern Tamil Nadu by raising the demand.

Denying allegations that the move was politically motivated, he said the COVID-19 outbreak has renewed the two-decade-old demand to declare Madurai the second capital. "Even when Kabasura Kudineer has existed for thousands of years, only after the outbreak of COVID-19 did we start consuming it. Similarly, as the need to decentralise the capital has arisen now, we have brought it to the table," he said.

With population density being the major reason for Chennai seeing a peak in COVID-19 cases, scattering the population could be a solution to curb the spread, he said. "During British rule, Madras was declared the capital of Madras Presidency as it was easily accessible from places like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala. Though Chennai has no significant agricultural activities, farmers from across the state have to go all the way there if required as it hosts the secretariat," Udhayakumar said.

He added that declaring Madurai the second capital would reduce the burden of such travel for people from southern districts and also draw investors for industrial growth here. He also said that the demand was not only from people of Madurai but also from all southern districts.

Responding to Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan's demand pitching Trichy as the second capital, Udhayakumar said that it is fair on his part to demand the welfare needs for his district. "However, considering the existing industrial growth in Trichy, he should rather support Madurai now," said Udhayakumar.

Addressing the gathering, President of Madurai Chamber of Commerce, N Jagatheesan, said when the Chamber sought to establish the Madras High Court's branch in Madurai, the Coimbatore bar council gave a tough competition. When a plea seeking an All India Institute of Medical Sciences was submitted, several cities including Thanjavur were initially considered. "However, it was declared that Madurai was a suitable place. Akin to how the establishment of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had eased the legal fight for people from southern districts, declaring Madurai the second capital would lead to development of all the sectors," he said.

"Need outweighs qualifications," said Senior President of the Chamber S Rathinavelu, pointing out that industrial growth of Trichy began as early as 1928 with the establishment of the Golden Rock Railway Workshop. Trichy was chosen for establishment of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) as it had the broad gauge railways. Around 60 percent of power plant equipments manufacted in BHEL are used for power production across the country. It has several other industries including defence.

"However, when we sought a car manufacturing unit in Madurai, it was denied as jumbo flights to carry cars were not available here. Despite a long-pending plea, the lack of an international airport in Madurai has been a hurdle to growth. If an industry is set up, hundred ancillary industries would crop up leading to growth. To attract investors who are keen to invest only in capital cities, we need the privilege of being the second capital," demanded Rathinavelu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RB Udhayakumar Madurai Edappadi Palaniswami
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp