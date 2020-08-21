STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

National test for Central govt jobs upsets TN youth

Union govt’s decision to set up National Recruitment Agency draws flak in State

Published: 21st August 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, Jobs, Mental Health

Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Cabinet has decided to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct a common eligibility test (CET) for filling non-gazetted posts in the Central government and public-sector banks. The move has also caused apprehensions whether it would reduce the jurisdiction of the State governments in recruitments and eventually lead to fewer opportunities for job aspirants from the state.

On Wednesday, the Centre said the CET will be conducted for shortlisting candidates for Central government and banks jobs. It also confirmed its plans to extend the usage of marks scored in CET to fill the non-gazetted posts in State governments and its undertakings and private companies.

While group B and C posts in the State government are being filled through examinations conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), centralising the recruitment process would lead to phasing out the TNPSC thereby reducing the job opportunities for locals, say job aspirants.

MDMK Chief Vaiko said the national level test will bring more non-Tamils into the State government jobs as it did in banks, railways and public sector undertakings of the Central government.

“On the face of it, the Centre’s proposal appears like it simplifies the recruitment process for Central government jobs, but it has conspired to create ‘one recruiting agency for one nation’.  How come examinations for filling Revenue Inspector posts in the State can be conducted in Bihar or Uttar Pradesh,” asked Vaiko.

In its proposal sent in December last, the Department of Personnel and Training under the MInistry of Personnel had suggested that the State governments can sign a MOU with NRA to use the CET score for filling posts in the State governments.

The Centre announced that initially CET will be conducted for screening for Group B and C posts which are being conducted by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Railways Recruitment Board (SSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC). It also announced that there is no maximum limit for taking up CET as against the proposal sent by the DoPT which limited the number of attempts at three.

Job aspirants pointed out if the recruitment process is nationalised through NRA, candidates from the State will have to compete with highly educated unemployed candidates from across India, and thus it will soon turn to become another UPSC civil service exams.

“Barring Group IV posts, minimum qualification for all other examinations conducted by TNPSC is graduation. For group C posts, candidates studied in Tamil medium from a rural pocket will be forced to compete with highly qualified unemployed candidates across India,” said S Sankaran Narayanan, a job aspirant.

He recalled that many trackmen and gang-women posts in railways which were group IV posts were filled by IIM graduates in the last few years. "Many M.Tech and Ph.D. passed outs from IITs also joined as technical assistants in many States including Tamil Nadu. The CET for group C posts will increase the qualification for no reasons."

A group one officer said while there is no dearth of qualified candidates in the State the necessity for accepting NRA does not arise. "Basic history of Tamil literature and Tamil language are part of the syllabus for all TNPSC exams. If the NRA is accepted, government employees will find it difficult to understand the local sensibilities."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Recruitment Agency jobs Tamilnadu Vaiko government jobs recruitment
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp