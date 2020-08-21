‘No parking’ fine challan to be stuck on vehicles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an effort to avoid tussles between public and police personnel, the Chennai city police have decided to stick challans on vehicles parked in ‘no parking’ zones. The violators can pay fines online or through e-seva centres.

A press release from the Chennai traffic police said that though e-challan distribution is already underway, there were instances of people and police entering arguments when challans were issued. “Some people use their political influence and threaten personnel on duty,” the statement added.

Speaking to Express, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N Kannan said that a lot of people park their vehicles right in front of the shop they want purchase things from, and later they argue with the police. “Now, the personnel will just stick challans on the vehicles,” he added.

If the challan is issued for court appearance, the violator will receive a message from the court. The fine amount will be added to the vehicle’s registration certificate if the violator fails to pay the fine. People can check if their vehicle has any pending penalty fee on the m-parivahan or GCTP app.