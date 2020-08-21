Order to shut meat shops on Ganesh Chathurthi creates confusion in Tiruchy

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

MADURAI: An order from the Tiruchy City Corporation took netizens by surprise, with the civic body ordering all meats shops and slaughter houses to remain shut on Saturday on account of Ganesh Chathurthi.

The Tiruchy City Corporation on August 18 issued an order asking meat shop owners within the city limits to remains shut on account of Vinayaka Chathurthi.

These restrictions came as a surprise to the public, meat sellers and various stakeholders in the city.

Neelamegam, State Advisor, Makkal Sakthi Iyyakam said, "This is the first time meat shops are being asked to be closed on account of Ganesh Chathurthi. We do not why they are being asked to close down and also no proper information regarding the same is issued to the sellers. The Civic body needs to intervene and immediately clear the confusion."

Meat sellers on the other hand opined that although they have received no official intimation till now, there has been a buzz among shopkeepers and customers following the reports on various news channels.

"Meat shops were are never asked to be closed on Ganesh Chathurthi in the past. This is the first time such an order is being passed. Although we are yet to receive an official intimation, there is a high sense of ambiguity as several customers are coming and asking us. Due to this we are totally unsure on what to expect, as we cannot function even on Sunday due to lockdown," said shop owner Fakriudeen and former member of the Trichy Meat Shop owners Association.

It is to be noted that Tiruchy district hosts over 450 shops with almost 75 of them located within the city limits.

As a result of the controversy, many meat shop owners also opined that they would chose to keep their shops closed even if the civic body allows to open as there are no clear instructions and they don't want any trouble.

However, when The New Indian Express contacted S Sivasubramaniam, Commissioner, Tiruchy City Corporation, he said, "We will not revoke the order but the closing will be specific only to slaughter houses. Meat shops can continue to function like always".