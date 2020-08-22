STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases top 10,000 mark in Puducherry, death toll crosses 150

The fatality rate 1.49 per cent and recovery rate 62.37 per cent in the Union Territory.

Published: 22nd August 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

As many as 6307 COVID-19 positive people have been treated and discharged including 373 cases on Saturday in Puducherry. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With 520 new cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, the total cases has risen to 10,112,  active cases to 3654 and death toll at 151 on Saturday.

Releasing the information, Director of Health Dr S Mohan Kumar said that among the new cases, 440 are in Puducherry region, 58 in Karaikal region , 21 in Yanam region and one in Mahe region .

As many as 2005 COVID-19 positive cases are in home isolation while 1649 are admitted in Hospitals. Out of 1649 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1464 are in Puducherry region, 101 are in Karaikal GH, 82 in Yanam GH and two in Mahe GH. Out of 2005 cases in home isolation, 1863 are in Puducherry, 96 in Karaikal and 46 in Yanam. 

ALSO READ: Puducherry tops nation in COVID-19 cases per million, doubling time just 14 days, says JIPMER director

And out of the 8 deahts, six persons in Puducherry region and one each in Karaikal region and Yanam region have died of COVID.

As many as 6307 COVID-19 positive people have been treated and discharged including 373 cases on Saturday. The fatality rate 1.49 percent and recovery rate 62.37 percent.

People have been crowding the markets on the occasion of Vinayagar Chathurthi, raising concerns of further spread.

Director of Health Services have appealed to the people to understand the gravity of the situation and function in a way to safeguard themselves by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

