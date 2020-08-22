STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Project Pappu? How the AIADMK & BJP IT wings are working overtime to portray DMK chief Stalin as a dunce

Aspire Swaminathan, coordinator of AIADMK IT wing, defends the strategy on the ground that it reflects a popular view of Stalin.

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu scheduled for next year, the ruling AIADMK team is taking a leaf out of the BJP’s book to rev up its meme campaign portraying DMK president MK Stalin as a dunce and a lightweight.

The saffron party, an ally of the AIADMK, famously succeeded in painting and mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “pappu” (small boy) in the run-up to the 2014 parliamentary elections. Gandhi has been unable to completely shake it off even seven years later.

The AIADMK’s plan has been to highlight Stalin’s gaffes, in the hope of accomplishing a similar effect. To this end, the ruling party’s IT wing, with some support from the BJP, have been promoting hashtags such as #ThathiStalin (dunce Stalin) and #Sudalai Parithabangal (Sudalai tragedies, Sudalai being a mocking name for Stalin) on social media platforms for several months now.

The AIADMK campaign focuses on two ‘weaknesses’ of Stalin. First, his gaffes in public fora, often captured on video. Second, his limited abilities as an extemporaneous public speaker.

The IT wings have collected videos of his gaffes and worked hard to make them viral on Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp through thousands of social media users affiliated to the parties. With this, they aim to portray him as a “joker”. To highlight his limitations as a public speaker, they call him “thundu seetu” (chit of paper), mocking his tendency to refer to notes while speaking.

Aspire Swaminathan, coordinator of AIADMK IT wing, defends the strategy on the ground that it reflects a popular view of Stalin. "Not just AIADMK cadres, even the general public considers Stalin to be unfit for the Chief Ministerial post. This is evident from the fact that though we uploaded videos of his gaffes, it is the public that is making them," he claimed.

"The campaign against Stalin will continue."

The party will also be introducing new hashtags like "Kayavar TV" (AIADMK’s YouTube channel named mocking the DMK’s Kalaignar TV), "Arikkai Arumugam" (person who keeps making announcements) and "Whatsapp bench" to spread its messages against the DMK and Stalin.

Interestingly, the BJP claimed to have little to do with this campaign. “We have no specific role in this. But, it is common to retweet and share the messages of AIADMK and others if they are relevant to our party,” ANS Prasad, State BJP media president said.

However, DMK cadres claim to be unperturbed by such campaigns. Pudukkottai MM Abdulla, a state functionary of the DMK IT wing, said they were not any cause of concern to the party. “Such campaigns won't yield results.”

The party had done an internal assessment of this and found there was no harm caused to its leaders, he said. However, this suggests the DMK was concerned enough to run such an assessment. Nonetheless, Abdulla claimed that the people of TN had rejected such smear campaigns.

“A similar effort was made during the last parliamentary polls by the AIADMK-BJP alliance and they failed. The people know our leader Stalin’s capabilities. His track record as Chennai Mayor, municipal administration minister and deputy chief minister speaks volumes,” he said.

Some of Stalin's gaffes

  • While campaigning in 2019, he made mistakes in basic addition while telling an audience how many Assembly seats the party needed to take the House

  • He has frequently made mistakes in quoting famous Tamil adages in public meetings

  • He once mixed up the dates for Independence Day and Republic day

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Tamil Nadu AIADMK Stalin MK Stalin DMK Tamil Nadu politics Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp