STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sand smugglers take revenge on official 

Men transporting illegally-mined sand in a lorry attacked the official who stopped them. Though the official gave chase, he couldn’t catch them.

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sand mafia

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

Virudhunagar: Men transporting illegally-mined sand in a lorry attacked the official who stopped them. Though the official gave chase, he couldn’t catch them. The sand smugglers later damaged his bike.

  1. Regional Deputy Tahsildar (DT) of Tiruchuli M Sivanandi was on his way to office via Tiruchuli-Aruppukottai road on a bike. He spotted and tried to stop a lorry laden with sand, but the lorry did not stop.
  2. Sivanandi gave chase, caught up with the lorry at Kulasekaranallur and made it to stop. He passed the information to Tahsildar Ravichandran.
  3. While Sivanandi was questioning the driver and five others who accompanied him, a bike-borne man, identified later as Senthil, approached Sivanandi and tried to talk the DT into releasing the six.
  4. When the gang spotted the tahsildar’s jeep approaching, they allegedly pushed Sivanandi away and sped away in the lorry.
  5. The DT parked his bike near the bus-stand, hoped into the jeep, and gave chase for about four kilometres.
  6. The officials, however, soon lost sight of the speeding lorry which entered into the Mallampatti village, and stopped the jeep at Mallampatti village, where they spotted the sand dumped by the lorry.
  7. The tahsildar and the DT then saw Senthil following them on bike and stopped him. While questioning, the officials saw that the bike bore two different numbers – one number on the front plate, another on the back plate. A fumbling Senthil claimed that he was a friend of the lorry driver’s and that was the reason he interfered in the first place. He claimed he had nothing to do with the mining of sand.
  8. While the trio was conversing, the DT got a call saying that his parked bike was hit by the same lorry they were chasing some time ago. Senthil, using this distraction, scooted.
  9. The officials returned to the bus stand only to find Sivanandi’s mangled bike in a ditch.
  10. Based on a complaint by the DT, a case was registered against seven persons under IPC sections 147, 353, 341, 427 and 506(1). Sources said the lorry was identified and brought to the police station. The gang is believed to have modified the lorry and changed its number plate to make tracing difficult. Hunt is on for the gang.
Text: Azeefa Fathima Illustration: Tapas ranjan
Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sand mafia
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp